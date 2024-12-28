Cross and SMU host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (11-3) at SMU Mustangs (10-2, 2-0 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Longwood after…

Longwood Lancers (11-3) at SMU Mustangs (10-2, 2-0 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Longwood after Matt Cross scored 20 points in SMU’s 103-77 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Mustangs are 6-1 on their home court. SMU leads the ACC averaging 40.2 points in the paint. Samet Yigitoglu leads the Mustangs scoring 7.2.

The Lancers are 3-0 in road games. Longwood ranks third in the Big South scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Johan Nziemi averaging 6.0.

SMU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 9.1 more points per game (78.9) than SMU gives up to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

Michael Christmas is averaging 11.8 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

