Creighton upsets No. 1 Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Pop Isaacs helped unranked Creighton upset No. 1 Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Pop Isaacs helped unranked Creighton upset No. 1 Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 27 points and matching his career high with six 3-pointers.

Kansas cut a 13-point deficit to one early in the second half, but Isaacs hit back-to-back 3s to rebuild the lead as the Bluejays (6-3) pulled away for their second straight victory over a top-ranked opponent. They knocked off Connecticut 85-66 in Omaha in February.

The Jayhawks (7-1) lost a regular-season game against an unranked nonconference opponent for the first time in three years. Creighton had been in 16 straight Associated Press polls before dropping out this week following losses in three of its previous four games.

Isaacs’ shooting display overshadowed what was supposed to be the featured matchup between two of the nation’s best big men, the 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Jayhawks’ 7-2 Hunter Dickinson.

Kalkbrenner, who had missed the Bluejays’ previous game because of a lower-body injury, and Steven Ashworth each scored 17 points.

The Jayhawks struggled offensively and never led. Dajuan Harris had 15 points and AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo added 12 apiece for Kansas.

NO. 6 IOWA STATE 81, NO. 5 MARQUETTE 70

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert matched his season high with 24 points and No. 6 Iowa State beat No. 5 Marquette.

Gilbert sustained a nose injury late in the game but returned to help the Cyclones (6-1) finish.

Joshua Jefferson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Curtis Jones scored 14 points for his sixth consecutive game with double-digit points off the bench, and Dishon Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Royce Parham led Marquette (6-1) with 17 points, while Kam Jones added 14 points on just 6-for-21 shooting from the field. Stevie Mitchell scored 13 points and Demarius Owens added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

NO. 9 DUKE 84, NO. 2 AUBURN 78

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Duke push past No. 2 Auburn in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The preseason Associated Press All-American had 16 points after halftime to help the Blue Devils (6-2) hold off the Tigers and fellow All-American Johni Broome.

Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 15 seconds left for the Tigers (7-1), who missed seven straight shots in the final 4 1/2 minutes. That helped Duke keep tenuous control in front of its rowdy home crowd.

Still, the SEC won the intraconference series in a 14-2 romp, with Duke and Clemson registering the ACC’s lone wins.

NO. 10 ALABAMA, NO. 20 NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 20 points, Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon each had 15 points and No. 10 Alabama beat No. 20 North Carolina in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Clifford Omoruyi and Derrion Reid each scored 11 points and Grant Nelson had 10 points to help the Crimson Tide (6-2) beat three straight Top 25 opponents for the first time in three seasons.

Freshman Ian Jackson scored a season-high 23 points, RJ Davis had 18 and Seth Trimble added 12 points for the Tar Heels (4-4). They’ve lost three in a row.

A 9-0 run early in the second half pushed Alabama to a 52-38 lead on the way to what became an 18-point spread.

NO. 12 OREGON 68, SOUTHERN CAL 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Shelstad scored 21 of his career-high 24 points after halftime and No. 12 Oregon beat USC in the Big Ten Conference debut for both teams Wednesday night.

Shelstad made 12 of 14 free throws and reserve Keeshawn Barthelemey added 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Oregon’s leading scorers, Nate Bittle and TJ Bamba, each had just five points. Bittle entered averaging 14.6 per game, and Bamba was averaging 13.

Oregon (9-0, 1-0) shot 21 of 55 (38.2%) from the field, including 8 of 23 (34.8%) on 3s.

Desmond Claude had 20 points for USC (5-4, 0-1), and Chibuzo Agbo added 18 while making all 10 of his foul shots.

NO. 13 FLORIDA 87, VIRGINIA 69

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton scored 27 points, Alex Condon added 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Florida beat Virginia in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Clayton hit five 3-pointers, including a four-point play in the second half, as the Gators (9-0) matched their best start since the 2005-06 season. That one ended with a national championship. This one looks promising, especially considering Florida has won every game by at least 13 points.

Alijah Martin chipped in 16 points for Florida, and Denzel Aberdeen added 12.

Elijah Saunders led Virginia with 19 points. Isaac McKneely finished with 12 points, seven boards and five assists.

NO. 25 UCONN, NO. 15 BAYLOR

STORRS, Conn. (AP) —Liam McNeeley scored 17 points and No. 25 UConn came back from an early deficit to beat No. 15 Baylor.

Solo Ball made two late free throws and finished with 11 points as the Huskies iced the game from the foul line. Samson Johnson had 13 points for UConn (6-3), the two-time defending NCAA champion.

Robert Wright III had 22 points, Langston Love scored 16 and Norchad Omier finished with 14 for Baylor (5-3), the 2021 national champion.

Aidan Mahaney hit a 3-pointer and Tarris Reed Jr. had four points in a 10-2 run to give the Huskies an eight-point lead with 7:48 left after UConn trailed by double digits in the first half.

Baylor scored the first seven points and twice led by 11 before the Huskies began to chip away. Mahaney drained a pair of 3s and later assisted on Johnson’s layup. Four consecutive free throws by Johnson gave UConn a 31-28 advantage.

NO. 16 MEMPHIS 81, LOUISIANA TECH 71

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points and seven steals as No. 16 Memphis put together a late burst to escape with a victory over Louisiana Tech.

Tyrese Hunter added 20 points and Colby Rogers scored 13 for Memphis (7-1), which closed with an 18-8 run after the game was tied. Haggerty made all 12 of his free throws and added six assists and five rebounds.

Al Green led the Bulldogs (7-2) with 18 points, while Sean Newman Jr. finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Daniel Batcho scored 12 as Louisiana Tech lost its second straight.

Louisiana Tech kept it close throughout and was even with Memphis at 63-all with seven minutes left before the Tigers took over down the stretch.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 90, NO. 18 PITTSBURGH 57

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy scored a season-high 20 points and Mississippi State led from start to finish in thumping No. 18 Pittsburgh in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Mississippi State (7-1) opened a 35-point advantage in the second half and was never threatened. Michael Nwoko had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Hubbard scored 12 for the Bulldogs, while Claudell Harris and RJ Melendez each had 10 points.

Jaland Lowe led Pittsburgh (7-2) with 19 points and Brandin Cummings added 12 for the Panthers, who shot 31% and were outrebounded 49-27.

NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 84, FRESNO STATE 62

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Magoon Gwath had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 San Diego State beat Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

The Aztecs (5-2) have won 11 straight against the Bulldogs (3-5), including seven in a row in Fresno.

Gwath, a 7-foot 0 freshman forward, shot 10 of 13 from the floor, made three of the Bulldogs’ seven 3-pointers and blocked two shots. BJ Davis scored 13 points and Wayne McKinney III added 12.

Mykell Robinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Fresno State. The Bulldogs shot 27% (18 of 66) from the floor.

