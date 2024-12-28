Clay’s 15 help Morehead State take down Alice Lloyd 94-63

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Steven Clay scored 15 points as Morehead State beat Alice Lloyd 94-63 on Saturday. Clay shot…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Steven Clay scored 15 points as Morehead State beat Alice Lloyd 94-63 on Saturday.

Clay shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (7-6). Kenny White Jr. scored 14 points, finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Jerone Morton, Tayler Brelsford and George Marshall all scored 13 points.

Jared Strickland finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Landon Napier added 10 points for Alice Lloyd.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

