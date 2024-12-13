Clark scores 18 as Merrimack knocks off Boston University 64-61

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Boston University 64-61 on Friday night. Clark added…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Boston University 64-61 on Friday night.

Clark added eight assists for the Warriors (5-6. Sean Trumper added 12 points while going 5 of 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) with six rebounds and four steals. Bryan Etumnu had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Terriers (5-6) were led in scoring by Malcolm Chimezie, who finished with 14 points. Ben Defty added 10 points for Boston University. Miles Brewster had eight points and seven rebounds.

Merrimack went into halftime ahead of Boston University 29-21. Clark put up 10 points in the half. Merrimack turned a five-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 43-28 lead with 14:34 left in the half. Etumnu scored eight second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.