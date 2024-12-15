Charlotte takes on Winthrop in non-conference action

Winthrop Eagles (6-4) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (6-4) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop visit Hayleigh Breland and Charlotte in non-conference play.

The 49ers are 2-2 in home games. Charlotte is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Porter averaging 4.0.

Charlotte averages 59.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 57.5 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breland is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the 49ers.

Ciara Harris is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.