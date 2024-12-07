Chaikin scores 20 as Lafayette takes down Mercyhurst 77-73

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Alex Chaikin’s 20 points off of the bench helped Lafayette to a 77-73 victory against Mercyhurst…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Alex Chaikin’s 20 points off of the bench helped Lafayette to a 77-73 victory against Mercyhurst on Saturday.

Chaikin went 7 of 8 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Leopards (5-5). Justin Vander Baan added 13 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line while he also had six rebounds and five blocks. Andrew Phillips had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes finished with 21 points and four assists for the Lakers (5-6). Aidan Reichert added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals for Mercyhurst. Jeff Planutis also recorded 13 points.

Chaikin scored nine points in the first half and Lafayette went into the break trailing 38-31.

