Burns scores 21 as Maine defeats Navy 71-66 at Cathedral Classic Invitational in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quion Burns had 21 points in Maine’s 71-66 victory over Navy on Sunday at the Cathedral Classic Invitational in Philadelphia.

Burns shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (5-4). Kellen Tynes scored 19 points and added eight assists and four steals. AJ Lopez shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Midshipmen (3-6) were led by Aidan Kehoe, who recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jinwoo Kim added 13 points for Navy. Donovan Draper also had nine points.

Tynes scored nine points in the first half and Maine went into the break trailing 33-28. Tynes scored Maine’s final seven points as they closed out a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Maine next plays Tuesday against Maine-Augusta at home, and Navy will visit NJIT on Saturday.

