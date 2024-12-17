Buford leads Old Dominion against Howard after 21-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) at Howard Bison (6-5) Washington; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Howard…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) at Howard Bison (6-5)

Washington; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Howard after En’Dya Buford scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 59-58 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bison have gone 3-2 at home. Howard ranks second in the MEAC in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Zennia Thomas paces the Bison with 7.4 boards.

The Monarchs are 1-2 on the road. Old Dominion is third in the Sun Belt with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Buford averaging 6.0.

Howard averages 60.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 58.9 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah King is averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Bison.

Buford is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Monarchs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

