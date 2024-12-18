Buffalo visits Georgia on 4-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will aim to end…

Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Bulls take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia is second in the SEC with 40.2 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 12.2.

The Bulls have gone 1-4 away from home. Buffalo is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia averages 81.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 78.2 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 11.3 more points per game (76.1) than Georgia allows to opponents (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.