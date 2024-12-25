Brzovic scores 32, Charleston downs Charlotte 84-81 to take 5th at the Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 32 points as Charleston beat Charlotte 84-81 on Wednesday for fifth place at the…

HONOLULU (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 32 points as Charleston beat Charlotte 84-81 on Wednesday for fifth place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Brzovic also contributed 14 rebounds for the Cougars (10-3). AJ Smith shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Deywilk Tavarez had 15 points and shot 4 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Jaehshon Thomas led the way for the 49ers (7-6) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Charlotte also got 14 points and five assists from Nik Graves. Giancarlo Rosado recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

Brzovic led the way with 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.