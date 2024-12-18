Bethune-Cookman takes on South Florida on 4-game slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) at South Florida Bulls (5-5) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -12.5; over/under…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) at South Florida Bulls (5-5)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman enters the matchup against South Florida after losing four in a row.

The Bulls are 3-0 on their home court. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 6.9.

The Wildcats are 0-7 in road games. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

South Florida’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bulls.

Brayon Freeman is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.