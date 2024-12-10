Bensley Joseph, Bryce Hopkins lead Providence to 70-63 OT win over DePaul in Big East opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Bensley Joseph had 20 points and Bryce Hopkins scored 19 to rally Providence to a 70-63 victory…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bensley Joseph had 20 points and Bryce Hopkins scored 19 to rally Providence to a 70-63 victory over DePaul in overtime on Tuesday night in a Big East Conference opener.

Joseph made two free throws and a layup and Hopkins followed with a layup and two free throws to complete an 8-0 run that gave the Friars a 68-61 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

Joseph had seven assists and Hopkins added 10 rebounds for the Friars (7-4). Jayden Pierre scored 11.

David Skogman led the Blue Demons (7-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Jacob Meyer added 12 points.

Joseph scored 11 in the second half to help Providence rally from a 30-27 halftime deficit.

