Baylor puts home win streak on the line against Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (6-4) at Baylor Bears (6-3)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -25.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Norfolk State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 away from home. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.6.

Baylor scores 83.9 points, 16.5 more per game than the 67.4 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is shooting 61.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bears.

Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 60.2% and averaging 20.0 points for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

