Arkansas State visits Appalachian State on 4-game road slide

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-6) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-6)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits Appalachian State looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in home games. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.8 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-5 away from home. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Appalachian State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Neira averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Kyanna Morgan is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.