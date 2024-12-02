Alvin Stredic Jr. scores 29, helps Mississippi Valley State beat Oakwood 91-71 to end 6-game skid

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alvin Stredic Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Mississippi Valley State snapped a six-game…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alvin Stredic Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and Mississippi Valley State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-71 victory over Oakwood on Monday night.

Stredic also contributed seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-7). Greg Moore had 17 points and five rebounds. Donovan Sanders scored 10.

Jordan Bell finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Ambassadors. Jeray Randall Jr. scored 11.

