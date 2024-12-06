Alcorn State visits No. 21 Oklahoma on 10-game road slide

Alcorn State Braves (0-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will attempt…

Alcorn State Braves (0-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will attempt to stop its 10-game road slide when the Braves visit No. 21 Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 0-10 in road games. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC allowing 81.2 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Oklahoma averages 80.1 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 81.2 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 54.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 64.5 Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Elvis is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 11 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

Omari Hamilton is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.6 points for the Braves.

