Akron routs Division III-SUNY-Brockport 101-48

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bowen Hardman had 20 points in Akron’s 101-48 victory NCAA-Division III-member SUNY-Brockport on Saturday.

Hardman went 8 of 14 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Zips (6-2). James Okonkwo scored 12 points and added 16 rebounds. Nate Johnson shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Tony Arnold, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Oka added six points for SUNY-Brockport. Christian Amica also had five points.

Akron took the lead with 18:22 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 56-24 at halftime, with Hardman racking up 12 points. Akron outscored SUNY-Brockport by 21 points over the final half, while Evan Wilson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Akron visits Milwaukee in its next matchup on December 15.

