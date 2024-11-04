Wilcher’s 17 help St. John’s knock off Fordham 92-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Simeon Wilcher had 17 points in St. John’s 92-60 win over Fordham on Monday night. Wilcher…

NEW YORK (AP) — Simeon Wilcher had 17 points in St. John’s 92-60 win over Fordham on Monday night.

Wilcher finished 7 of 9 from the field for the Red Storm. Kadary Richmond scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Aaron Scott had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Rams were led by Jackie Johnson III, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Josh Rivera added 11 points and six rebounds for Fordham. Japhet Medor had seven points.

St. John’s took the lead with 18:51 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-26 at halftime, with Wilcher racking up 10 points. St. John’s pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 33 points. They outscored Fordham by 18 points in the final half, as Brady Dunlap led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

