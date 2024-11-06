Vuga’s 24 lead UAPB over Champion Christian 99-57

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Klemen Vuga’s 24 points and 11 rebounds helped UAPB defeat Champion Christian 99-57 on Wednesday…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Klemen Vuga’s 24 points and 11 rebounds helped UAPB defeat Champion Christian 99-57 on Wednesday night.

Christian Moore scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added three steals for the Golden Lions (1-1). Quentin Bolton Jr. shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tigers were led in scoring by KJ Younge, who finished with 13 points and three steals. Champion Christian also got eight points from Christian Blair and EJ Anderson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

