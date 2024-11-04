VonCameron Davis scores 17, Kent State downs Louisiana 70-66 in season opener

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 17 points in Kent State’s 70-66 victory over Louisiana in a season opener…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 17 points in Kent State’s 70-66 victory over Louisiana in a season opener on Monday night.

Davis shot 2 of 5 from the field and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Cian Medley went 4 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Kentrell Garnett led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns with 14 points. Louisiana also got 11 points and three steals from Christian Wright. Zeke Cook had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Davis scored six points in the first half for Kent State, who led 30-27 at the break. Kent State pulled off the victory after a 10-1 second-half run erased an eight-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-56 with 4:48 left in the half. Safford scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

