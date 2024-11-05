Virginia Tech shakes off pesky Delaware State behind Lawal’s 23 points in 83-60 win

Toibu Lawal scored 23 points and Mylyjael Poteat scored 14 points and Virginia Tech beat Delaware State 83-60 in a season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Virginia Tech won 71-54. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(AP/Timothy D. Easley)

Jaydon Young added 13 points for the Hokies.

Martaz Robinson scored 30 points for Delaware State with the help of a 16-for-17 shooting effort from the foul line.

Raymond Somerville made a jump shot with 14:19 remaining and Robinson followed with a pair of free throws and Delaware State reduced its deficit to 49-43.

But Ben Burnham, Poteat and Patrick Wessler each sank a pair of free throws in succession and Tyler Johnson converted a layup and Virginia Tech extended the lead to 57-43 with 10:08 left. The Hokies led by double digits the rest of the way.

Virginia Tech pushed the lead to 20 — 71-51 — for the first time when Poteat made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:02 remaining.

The Hokies raced to a 21-6 lead in the game’s first 6:50 before the Hornets got back in it and closed the gap to 40-32 at halftime.

