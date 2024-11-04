Vermont defeats UAB 67-62

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat UAB 67-62 on Monday night. Hurley shot 6 of…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat UAB 67-62 on Monday night.

Hurley shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts. Shamir Bogues went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. TJ Long shot 2 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for the Blazers with 22 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Alejandro added 10 points for UAB. Christian Coleman had nine points and eight rebounds.

