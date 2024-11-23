VCU Rams and the Miami Hurricanes play in Charleston, South Carolina

Miami Hurricanes (3-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Miami (FL)…

Miami Hurricanes (3-2) vs. VCU Rams (4-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays Miami (FL) at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Rams have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. VCU is the leader in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 58.7 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Hurricanes have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Miami (FL) ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Lynn Kidd averaging 8.0.

VCU averages 72.8 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 71.8 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 52.6% clip from the field this season, 14.9 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams.

Nijel Pack averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

