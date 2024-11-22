Vanderbilt Commodores and the Seton Hall Pirates square off in Charleston, South Carolina

Seton Hall Pirates (3-2) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -4.5;…

Seton Hall Pirates (3-2) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Vanderbilt square off at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Commodores are 5-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is fourth in the SEC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 4.2.

The Pirates have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall averages 56.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Vanderbilt averages 87.8 points, 37.2 more per game than the 50.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 56.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 72.0 Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Commodores.

Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.