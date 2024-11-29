UNC Asheville takes on Tennessee State, looks to end 6-game slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville heads…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville heads into the matchup with Tennessee State after losing six in a row.

The Tigers are 2-0 in home games. Tennessee State is seventh in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 20.6% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 3.0 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 52.7 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 72.3 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Abigail Wilson is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

