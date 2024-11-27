UMass takes on Harvard, seeks to halt 5-game slide

UMass Minutemen (1-5) at Harvard Crimson (2-4) Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 146.5…

UMass Minutemen (1-5) at Harvard Crimson (2-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass is looking to stop its five-game slide with a win over Harvard.

The Crimson are 2-0 on their home court. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Minutemen are 0-1 on the road. UMass leads the A-10 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 3.0.

Harvard scores 69.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 79.8 UMass gives up. UMass’ 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Harvard has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Crimson.

Jaylen Curry is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Minutemen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

