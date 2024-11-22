UL Monroe visits Walker and Northwestern State

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (2-3) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -4.5;…

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (2-3)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces UL Monroe after Dontae Walker scored 29 points in Northwestern State’s 121-49 win over the John Melvin Millers.

The Demons are 2-0 in home games. Northwestern State is fourth in the Southland with 16.0 assists per game led by Jon Sanders averaging 3.0.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is second in the Sun Belt with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by P.D. McCraney averaging 4.0.

Northwestern State averages 82.8 points, 12.8 more per game than the 70.0 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 12.3 points for the Warhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.