UIC defeats Aurora 91-76

CHICAGO (AP) — Modestas Kancleris and Ahmad Henderson II scored 19 points each to lead Illinois-Chicago over Aurora 91-76 on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Modestas Kancleris and Ahmad Henderson II scored 19 points each to lead Illinois-Chicago over Aurora 91-76 on Saturday night.

Kancleris also contributed 10 rebounds for the Flames (5-3). Henderson shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Sasa Ciani shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Spartans were led by Dwayne Jervier Jr., who posted 17 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Davis added 17 points for Aurora. Mekhi Doby also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.