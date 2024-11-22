Tugler has 17 off the bench in No. 7 Houston’s 80-44 win over Hofstra

HOUSTON (AP) — Joseph Tugler had 17 points off the bench, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 7 Houston…

HOUSTON (AP) — Joseph Tugler had 17 points off the bench, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 7 Houston beat Hofstra 80-44 on Friday night.

Tugler finished 6 of 6 from the floor, and Sharp was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers as Houston (3-1) shot 47%, including 12 of 24 from 3. Terrance Arceneaux had 12 points off the bench as well for Houston, which won its 25th straight at home.

Houston finished with 20 assists on 29 made field goals.

Cruz Davis had 18 points to lead Hofstra (4-2), which lost its second straight. The Pride shot 31% from the field and were 8 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Hofstra: The Pride had issues with Houston’s size and athleticism throughout. Hofstra settled for outside shots in the first half, connecting on 4 of 13 3s, but it also went nearly seven minutes without a field goal as Houston built a 48-18 halftime lead.

Houston: The Cougars needed to get more production from their bench, and they did on Friday night. Houston’s bench had 44 points, including 29 in the first half.

Key moment

Leading 7-6 with four minutes into the first half, Houston used a 20-4 run to open up a 17-point lead on a 3-pointer by Tugler with 8 ½ minutes remaining. Tugler had eight points in the run.

Key stat

Houston forced Hofstra into 15 turnovers and committed just four turnovers, including only one in the first half.

Up next

Houston travels to Las Vegas to face No. 8 Alabama in the Players Era Tournament on Tuesday, and Hofstra plays Rice on Nov. 29 in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

