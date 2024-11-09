TJ Simpkins scores 21 as Elon rolls over Bluefield College 103-66

ELON, N.C. (AP) — TJ Simpkins scored 21 points off the bench to help lead Elon over Bluefield College 103-66…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — TJ Simpkins scored 21 points off the bench to help lead Elon over Bluefield College 103-66 on Saturday night.

Simpkins added three steals for the Phoenix (1-1). Nick Dorn added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. TK Simpkins had 14 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Quantavis McKinney finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Justin Wiggins added nine points and six assists for Bluefield Col.. Danny Alford finished with eight points.

Elon took the lead with 12:29 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 53-33 at halftime, with Simpkins racking up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

