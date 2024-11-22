Stetson Hatters take on the East Carolina Pirates

East Carolina Pirates (4-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (1-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13;…

East Carolina Pirates (4-1) vs. Stetson Hatters (1-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson squares off against East Carolina in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Hatters have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Massey averaging 1.8.

The Pirates are 4-1 in non-conference play. East Carolina leads the AAC with 17.0 offensive rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 4.4.

Stetson’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Phillips Jr. is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hatters.

RJ Felton is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

