St. John’s defeats Quinnipiac 96-73

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. had 24 points in St. John’s 96-73 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Luis added 13 rebounds for the Red Storm (2-0). Brady Dunlap scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 8 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Simeon Wilcher shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Ryan Mabrey led the way for the Bobcats (1-2) with 17 points. Paul Otieno added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Jaden Zimmerman also put up 11 points.

Deivon Smith scored 10 points in the first half and St. John’s went into halftime trailing 39-35. Luis scored 16 points in the second half.

