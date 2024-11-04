Simmons scores 24 off the bench, Drexel downs D-II Georgian Court 95-43

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Horace Simmons led Drexel past Georgian Court on Monday night with 24 points off of the bench…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Horace Simmons led Drexel past Georgian Court on Monday night with 24 points off of the bench in a 95-43 win.

Simmons finished 8 of 9 from 3-point range for the Dragons (1-0). Kobe Magee went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Yame Butler shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Justin Harper led the way for the Lions with 14 points. Cameron Edmonds added 11 points for Georgian Court. Caleb Mims also recorded seven points and two steals.

Drexel took the lead with 19:11 left in the first half and did not give it up. Magee led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 56-19 at the break. Simmons scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as Drexel went on to secure a victory, outscoring Georgian Court by 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.