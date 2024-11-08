Schieffelin’s double-double helps power Clemson to an 88-62 win over St. Francis (Pa.)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zachery each scored 16 points and Clemson rode a big first-half and…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zachery each scored 16 points and Clemson rode a big first-half and cruised to an 88-62 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday night.

The Tigers shot a crisp 58.9% from the field (33 of 56) and knocked down 12 of 27 shots from beyond the arc after Chase Hunter kick-started the game with a three-point play a minute into the contest, then followed it with a 3-pointer just seconds later as Clemson roared to a 41-20 lead at intermission.

Clemson opened the second half with a 5-0 run to push the lead to 26 points. The Red Flash got within 18 points twice in the second half but could get no closer.

Schieffelin finished with his 13th career double-double, and first of the season, after pulling down 13 rebounds. Hunter added 13 points and Chauncey Wiggins contributed 11.

Ace Talbert finished with 17 points to lead St. Francis (0-2). Jeremy came off the bench to knock down 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points and Bobby Rosenberger III added another 10.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.