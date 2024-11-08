Rowan Brumbaugh scores 22 to guid Tulane to 80-64 victory over UL Monroe

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points as Tulane beat UL Monroe 80-64 on Friday night. Brumbaugh went…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points as Tulane beat UL Monroe 80-64 on Friday night.

Brumbaugh went 7 of 12 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Green Wave (2-0). Kaleb Banks added 19 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had 12 rebounds. Tyler Ringgold shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Renars Sondors finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Warhawks (1-2). UL Monroe also got 17 points and five assists from Coltie Young. Devon Hancock finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Tulane took the lead with 19:16 left in the first half and did not give it up. Banks led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 42-27 at the break.

