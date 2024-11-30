Rider hosts Delaware following Camden’s 30-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3) at Rider Broncs (4-3) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-3) at Rider Broncs (4-3)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Rider after John Camden scored 30 points in Delaware’s 100-94 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Broncs play their first home game after going 4-3 to start the season. Rider ranks third in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 4.1.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-0 away from home. Delaware averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rider scores 62.1 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 79.0 Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 8.5 more points per game (78.8) than Rider allows to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Broncs.

Camden is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

