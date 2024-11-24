Reid’s game-winner lifts South Florida past Wright State, 73-72 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Reid led South Florida with 14 points, including the game-winning jumper as time expired, and…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Reid led South Florida with 14 points, including the game-winning jumper as time expired, and the Bulls defeated Wright State 73-72 on Sunday to claim third place at the Myrtle Beach Invitational tournament.

Reid finished 6 of 9 from the field for the Bulls (4-3). Jamille Reynolds added 13 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor while he also had 14 rebounds and three blocks. Kobe Knox went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Raiders (4-4) were led by Jack Doumbia, who posted 18 points and 10 rebounds. Solomon Callaghan added 15 points and seven rebounds for Wright State. Alex Huibregste finished with 12 points.

Kasen Jennings scored seven points in the first half and South Florida went into the break trailing 34-32. Reynolds scored 10 second-half points. South Florida outscored Wright State by three points over the final half.

NEXT UP

South Florida plays Tuesday against Stetson at home, and Wright State hosts Air Force on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

