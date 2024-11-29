Providence faces No. 14 Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (4-2) vs. Providence Friars (5-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -4.5; over/under is…

Indiana Hoosiers (4-2) vs. Providence Friars (5-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Indiana and Providence play at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Friars are 5-2 in non-conference play. Providence scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Indiana scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Providence averages 69.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 Indiana allows. Indiana scores 17.3 more points per game (76.7) than Providence gives up (59.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Mackenzie Mgbako is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

