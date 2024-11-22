Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Princeton Tigers face the…

Princeton Tigers face the Texas State Bobcats

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:42 AM

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Texas State at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Princeton is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 6.4.

Princeton averages 72.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 67.2 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 73.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.3 Princeton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Tigers.

Kaden Gumbs is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up