Princeton Tigers face the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (2-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Texas State at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Princeton is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 6.4.

Princeton averages 72.2 points, 5.0 more per game than the 67.2 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 73.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.3 Princeton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Tigers.

Kaden Gumbs is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.