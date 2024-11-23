Princeton squares off against Portland

Portland Pilots (2-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Princeton play…

Portland Pilots (2-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Princeton play at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Tigers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Princeton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots are 2-4 in non-conference play. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 13.3 assists per game led by Vukasin Masic averaging 4.2.

Princeton scores 73.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 77.3 Portland gives up. Portland averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Tigers.

A.Rapp is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.