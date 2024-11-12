Pierre and Belmont defeat Lipscomb 80-79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre led Belmont with 20 points and Isaiah Walker secured the victory when he converted…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre led Belmont with 20 points and Isaiah Walker secured the victory when he converted a three-point play with three seconds left as the Bruins knocked off Lipscomb 80-79 on Tuesday night.

Pierre added 10 rebounds for the Bruins (2-1). Carter Whitt scored 13 points and added six assists. Sam Orme and Drew Scharnowski both had 12 points.

Jacob Ognacevic led the way for the Bisons (2-2) with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Will Pruitt added 20 points, five assists and three steals for Lipscomb. Dylan Faulkner finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.