Phillip Russell scores 20 and VCU downs Boston College 80-55 at Veterans Classic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 20 points as VCU beat Boston College 80-55 on Friday night in the Veterans Classic.

Russell shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (2-0). Joe Bamisile added 18 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Christian Fermin had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

The Eagles (1-1) were led by Donald Hand Jr., who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Roger McFarlane added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College. Dion Brown also had eight points.

VCU took the lead with 15:25 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Bamisile led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 33-20 at the break. VCU outscored Boston College by 12 points over the final half, while Russell led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

