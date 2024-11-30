Peavy’s 24 help Georgetown beat Albany 100-68

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy’s 24 points helped Georgetown defeat Albany (NY) 100-68 on Saturday night. Peavy added eight assists,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy’s 24 points helped Georgetown defeat Albany (NY) 100-68 on Saturday night.

Peavy added eight assists, four steals, and three blocks for the Hoyas (6-1). Malik Mack scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Thomas Sorber had 14 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

Amar’e Marshall led the Great Danes (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four steals. Kheni Briggs added 17 points. Justin Neely finished with 12 points.

Georgetown took the lead with 9:05 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 49-35 at halftime, with Peavy racking up 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.