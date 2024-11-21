Osojnik puts up 16 in Eastern Michigan’s 68-64 victory against Oakland

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik had 16 points in Eastern Michigan’s 68-64 win against Oakland on Thursday night.…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik had 16 points in Eastern Michigan’s 68-64 win against Oakland on Thursday night.

Osojnik shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (3-2). Da’Sean Nelson added 15 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and also had seven rebounds. Jalin Billingsley went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-4) were led by Tuburu Niavalurua, who posted 16 points and two steals. Oakland also got 12 points and 14 rebounds from D.Q. Cole. Jayson Woodrich also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

