Oral Roberts takes on Missouri State, aims to break 3-game skid

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts heads into the matchup with Missouri State after losing three in a row.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Oral Roberts has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Missouri State leads the MVC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.1.

Oral Roberts scores 77.3 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.1 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Eagles.

Dez White is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

