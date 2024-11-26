Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Notre Dame square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC scoring 82.2 points while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in non-conference play. Rutgers averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Dylan Harper is averaging 19.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

