Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Rutgers and Notre Dame meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in non-conference play. Notre Dame scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in non-conference play. Rutgers is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Harper averaging 12.0.

Notre Dame averages 82.2 points, 14.2 more per game than the 68.0 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 21.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Zach Martini is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 8.2 points.

