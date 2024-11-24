Northwestern State Demons to host the North Alabama Lions on Sunday

North Alabama Lions (4-2) at Northwestern State Demons (2-4) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5;…

North Alabama Lions (4-2) at Northwestern State Demons (2-4)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama travels to Northwestern State for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Demons have gone 2-1 in home games. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland scoring 79.5 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Lions are 1-1 on the road. North Alabama scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 14.7 more points per game (82.2) than Northwestern State allows (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Demons.

Jacari Lane is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.