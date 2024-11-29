Northern Kentucky Norse face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on 3-game slide

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-5) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-5)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky enters the matchup with Eastern Kentucky as losers of three games in a row.

The Norse have gone 1-1 at home. Northern Kentucky averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels have gone 3-2 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alice Recanati averaging 5.3.

Northern Kentucky averages 66.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 60.9 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 70.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 72.4 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalissa Lacy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Colonels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.