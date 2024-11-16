No. 6 Duke routs Wofford 86-35 in bounceback game following first loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 15 points and No. 6 Duke bounced back from its first loss of…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 15 points and No. 6 Duke bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 86-35 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (3-1), who were coming off a 77-72 loss to No. 19 Kentucky in the Champions Classic, led by as many as 51 points in their most lopsided victory of the season.

Caleb Foster had 13 points for Duke while Khuman Maluach and Isaiah Evans each added 11.

Duke opened a 39-point lead in the first half and held Wofford to 24.6% shooting for the game. The Terriers (1-3) went more than six minutes without scoring in the first half as the Blue Devils rolled into the break up 51-14.

Kyler Filewich and Corey Tripp scored 12 apiece for Wofford.

Takeaways

Wofford: The Terriers, picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference, dropped their third straight game and head to the Cream City Challenge seeking their first win over a Division I opponent this season.

Duke: The Blue Devils put on a defensive clinic, allowing season lows in points and field-goal percentage.

Key moment

Wofford’s offense went into hiding in the first half, going six minutes and 17 seconds between points. A Tripp jumper with 5:06 remaining ended the drought, which saw the Terriers miss eight consecutive shots during a 17-0 Duke run.

Key stat

Cooper Flagg entered as Duke’s leading scorer (19.0) but struggled offensively, managing only five points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting. However, Flagg contributed in other ways with a team-high six rebounds, three assists and two steals before halftime. He finished with eight points.

Up next

Wofford travels to Milwaukee to play St. Thomas on Friday, when Duke visits No. 9 Arizona for its next Top 25 tilt.

